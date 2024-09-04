FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,478,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

