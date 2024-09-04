FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.18 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,253 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 4.1% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,192,000 after purchasing an additional 762,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,466,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,712,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,574,000 after buying an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,244,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after purchasing an additional 171,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $46.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

