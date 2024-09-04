FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.18 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,253 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 4.1% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,192,000 after purchasing an additional 762,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,466,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,712,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,574,000 after buying an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,244,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after purchasing an additional 171,517 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $46.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Stocks to Own if You Are Bearish on The Market
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Is Wingstop The Perfect Fast Casual Restaurant Model?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Why Salesforce Is a Sleeping Giant on the Verge of Waking Up
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.