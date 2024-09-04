FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 8,424 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 46,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Comcast by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

