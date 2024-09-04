FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,869,000. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GD opened at $294.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.57.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

