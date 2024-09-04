FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

