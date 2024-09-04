FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned 0.30% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 867.8% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 58.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 568.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAPR opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $36.47.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

