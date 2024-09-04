FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $25.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

