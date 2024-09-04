FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $25.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
