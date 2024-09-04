FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 7.1% Higher

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 5,879,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 32,432,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley raised shares of FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.90.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 123.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 106.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

