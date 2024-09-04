FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fury Gold Mines Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fury Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional Trading of Fury Gold Mines

FURY opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.05. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,015 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Fury Gold Mines worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

