GateToken Price Tops $7.37 on Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $7.37 or 0.00012731 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $686.93 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,259,530 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,259,527.26298487 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.3024133 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,037,753.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

