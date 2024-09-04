GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $340.68

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 340.68 ($4.48) and traded as high as GBX 343.56 ($4.52). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 328.80 ($4.32), with a volume of 221,554 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.19) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get GB Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GB Group

GB Group Trading Down 1.2 %

GB Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £810.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1,691.58, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 340.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 313.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a GBX 4.20 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from GB Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. GB Group’s payout ratio is currently -2,105.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dev Dhiman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.44) per share, with a total value of £67,600 ($88,888.89). 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.