Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90. Gentex has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.28 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,067 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

