George Kaiser Family Foundation Buys Shares of 24,555 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,000. PTC comprises 0.8% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 762.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 77.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,408.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,408.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,130. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.88. 80,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,105. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.46.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.