George Kaiser Family Foundation Raises Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Morningstar comprises 0.4% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $85,814,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,293,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Morningstar by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,835,000 after purchasing an additional 160,281 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 3,164.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 125,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $20,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.21, for a total value of $220,657.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.18, for a total value of $1,907,419.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,539,718 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,289,165.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.21, for a total transaction of $220,657.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,400 shares of company stock valued at $16,781,747 in the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $314.21. 6,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.45 and a fifty-two week high of $330.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

