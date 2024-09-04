GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.0 million-$188.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.0 million. GitLab also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.45-0.47 EPS.

GitLab Trading Down 5.7 %

GitLab stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citic Securities began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,293,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,172,300.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,441 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

