GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Get GitLab alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTLB

GitLab Trading Up 21.1 %

Shares of GTLB traded up $9.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,084,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,545. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,867.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,758,527.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,275 shares of company stock worth $6,848,847. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 166,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in GitLab by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 523,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in GitLab by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1,890.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 143,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 135,824 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 143,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 104,495 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.