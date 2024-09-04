Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Sold by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gladstone Land by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. 16,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,848. The stock has a market cap of $487.76 million, a PE ratio of 225.00, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 933.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Report on Gladstone Land

About Gladstone Land

(Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.