Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $93.89

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.89 and last traded at $93.89, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.

Glanbia Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Glanbia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.862 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

