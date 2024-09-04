Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.74.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $329.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P sold 207,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $342,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,968,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,498,313.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,067,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,110 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 704,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 130,923 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 579,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 117,910 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

