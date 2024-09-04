Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.98

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $5.23. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 3.41%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Glen Burnie Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.46% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

