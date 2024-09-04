Glencore (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.86

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.86 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 381.95 ($5.02), with a volume of 179951391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 384.75 ($5.06).

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.57) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 531.25 ($6.99).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 432.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 441.59. The company has a market capitalization of £46.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12,825.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In related news, insider Martin J. Gilbert bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £12,270 ($16,134.12). 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

