Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 194.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240,388 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up about 2.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.52% of Global Payments worth $621,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,151,000 after buying an additional 132,635 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,933,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,764,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. William Blair raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.92. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

