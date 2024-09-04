Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 911.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.92. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

