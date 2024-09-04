Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,251,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,267,358 shares.The stock last traded at $40.50 and had previously closed at $40.08.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Global X Copper Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,476,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,663,000 after buying an additional 22,247 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,042,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,215,000 after acquiring an additional 501,120 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 688,987 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,914,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

