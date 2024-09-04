Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 663,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 381,005 shares.The stock last traded at $35.36 and had previously closed at $35.39.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,257,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 874,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,407 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

