Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Declares Dividend of $0.41

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4115 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

GPIQ stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.39. 150,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,335. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $163.40 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.