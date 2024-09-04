Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Declares Dividend of $0.41

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2024

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4115 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

GPIQ stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.39. 150,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,335. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $163.40 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.