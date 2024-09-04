GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.22. 118,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 122,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

GoldMining Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of C$234.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.35.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

