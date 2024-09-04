Graham (NYSE:GHM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.30

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.30 and traded as high as $31.87. Graham shares last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 31,500 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $321.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Graham had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at $1,118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 1,640.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 139,472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graham by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 276,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

