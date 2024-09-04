GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Down to $47.31

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.31, but opened at $44.93. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 7,296,251 shares.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 5,677.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

