Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Update

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,930,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 16,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GPK stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,265.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 223,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 214,230 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.