Gravity Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $234.63 Million (G)

Gravity (G) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Gravity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gravity has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $234.63 million and $16.30 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. The official website for Gravity is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03224415 USD and is down -9.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $15,093,905.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

