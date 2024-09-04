Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Short Interest Update

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,200 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 579,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Greif by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 27,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Greif stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. Greif has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Greif will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEF. StockNews.com cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Greif in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

