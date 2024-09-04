Gries Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January makes up about 1.1% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 37.6% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 50.4% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.8 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,750 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.