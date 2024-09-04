Gries Financial LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Gries Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,093 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.43 during trading on Wednesday. 906,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,741. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

