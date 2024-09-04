Gries Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Gries Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,338 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,051,000 after buying an additional 7,279,539 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,231,000 after purchasing an additional 301,983 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IXC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.70. 183,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,714. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

