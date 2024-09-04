Gries Financial LLC Sells 243 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Gries Financial LLC lowered its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,804,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,242,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,730,000 after purchasing an additional 269,441 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after buying an additional 249,967 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,042,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,302,000 after buying an additional 193,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $8,251,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.12. 46,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,626. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

