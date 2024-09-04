Grove Price Tops $0.0000 (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Grove has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grove has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $625,359.60 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grove token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grove alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Grove Token Profile

Grove’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “GroveCoin (GRV) is a digital asset within the Grove Ecosystem, which combines sustainability with decentralized finance. The ecosystem includes the GroveBlockchain, GroveSwap, GroveKeeper, GroveX, and GroveGold. GroveCoin functions as the native token in this network, being used in various in-house digital finance utilities and for transactions within its ecosystem. The Grove Ecosystem aims to pioneer sustainable solutions in the digital currency space.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grove should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grove using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grove and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.