Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.24

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 154877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,753,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,009 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 757,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 8,887,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

