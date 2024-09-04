Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.5 %

HOG opened at $37.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 19.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

