Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th.
NYSE HMY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.09. 561,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
