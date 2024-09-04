Head-To-Head Analysis: Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) and Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) and Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Seelos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allarity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and Allarity Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics $2.20 million 0.66 -$37.88 million N/A N/A Allarity Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.90 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Allarity Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seelos Therapeutics.

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and Allarity Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics 203.13% N/A -431.47% Allarity Therapeutics N/A -2,078.75% -67.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Allarity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Allarity Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Seelos Therapeutics and Allarity Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Allarity Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seelos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $240.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98,828.28%. Given Seelos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Seelos Therapeutics is more favorable than Allarity Therapeutics.

Summary

Seelos Therapeutics beats Allarity Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD). Its preclinical programs include SLS-007, a peptidic inhibitor to treat patients with PD; SLS-008 for the treatment of pediatric indications; SLS-004 for the treatment of PD; SLS-010, an H3 receptor antagonist; and SLS-012. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Detsamma Investments Pty. Ltd. to develop Deflexifol for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

