Head to Head Review: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) & NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) and NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Skillz and NetEnt AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Skillz alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 2 2 0 2.50 NetEnt AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skillz presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 92.19%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than NetEnt AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

19.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Skillz and NetEnt AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -47.40% -40.12% -21.34% NetEnt AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skillz and NetEnt AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $118.06 million 1.01 -$106.69 million ($5.11) -1.09 NetEnt AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NetEnt AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz.

Summary

Skillz beats NetEnt AB (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About NetEnt AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

NetEnt is a provider of premium gaming solutions to the world’s most successful online casino operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.