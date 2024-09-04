Head to Head Survey: Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ)

California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Get Free Report) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California Resources and Altex Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get California Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A Altex Industries $30,000.00 90.80 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Altex Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than California Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

35.7% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares California Resources and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78% Altex Industries 2,013.64% -6.66% -3.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for California Resources and Altex Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Altex Industries beats California Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Altex Industries

(Get Free Report)

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.