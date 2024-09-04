Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Trading Up 10.8%

Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Free Report) was up 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 376,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Healthcare Capital Trading Up 10.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.74.

About Healthcare Capital

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

