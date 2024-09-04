Hedera Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37.48 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $37.48 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00037778 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,876,504,722 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,876,504,721.917595 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04880521 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $35,788,051.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

