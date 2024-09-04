Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.90

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 2345279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Hertz Global Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $896.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.