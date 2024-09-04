Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,636,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,976,707. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

