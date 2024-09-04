Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Short Interest Update

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Price Performance
HXGCF opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.
Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile
