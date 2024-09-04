Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Short Interest Update

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hexagon Composites ASA Price Performance

HXGCF opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

Get Hexagon Composites ASA alerts:

Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.