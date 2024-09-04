Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the quarter. Hilltop accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Hilltop worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 278.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 185,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,393,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,918,000 after buying an additional 153,697 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 81,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTH traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $32.35. 18,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,721. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $112,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $566,009.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,978,857.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

