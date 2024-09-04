Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 329 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Brunswick worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,159,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $29,119.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.00. 15,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,405. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

